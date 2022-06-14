Broadway in the Park returns to Arts Festival with Pippin

Explore Major new funding for charging stations key to electric vehicle growth

The show’s set resembles a closed theater with an acting troupe telling the story of Pippin as a framing device. Rowe said this will be a fresh show and the audience may be familiar with the popular songs “Magic to Do” and “Corner of the Sky”.

Rowe recalls singing the songs as a student at South High School when the show was new, and they appeal to Austin Litteral, performing in his first show in the park and his first since he was in high school.

The Tecumseh High English teacher is finding it an exciting new experience playing King Charlemagne and how different the show is to some of the more common Broadway musicals.

“I like that all the songs are different and geared toward different mediums,” he said.

Although the weather will be hot during the show, Litteral is more concerned about his singing and hitting marks on the stage and seeing some of his students and others in the audience. It has also lit a different sort of heat.

“I’d forgotten how much I missed this, it’s set a fire in my soul to do more,” he said.

Rowe, who is marking his 50th anniversary of being involved in Arts Festival productions, is working with fellow SAC employees Krissy Brown and Ian Williams, who plays Pippin.

“Putting a show together is a lot like putting an event together, we enjoy both. It’s great to have so many young people discovering shows like this,” he said.

Other Summer Arts Festival shows this week include Grammy-winning quartet All-4-One, which performs the smash hits “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That” and others at 8 p.m. Saturday, and Shining Star: The Tribute to Earth, Wind, and Fire at 8 p.m. Sunday.

HOW TO GO

What: Broadway in the Park – “Pippin”

Where: Veterans Park, Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17

Admission: Free; donations accepted

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org