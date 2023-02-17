Bronson Arroyo Band headlines day of live music at Autism Rocks event

Noon: Melodic Connections

1:05 p.m.: Varner-Netherton Revival with Braedon Ramer

2:10 p.m.: Billy Rock Band

3:15 p.m.: Stagger Lee Band

4:20 p.m.: Johnny Fink and the Intrusion

5:25 p.m.: Crown Watts

6:30 p.m.: Bronson Arroyo Band

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. The first band to take the stage, Melodic Connections, features members from KAA’s music-based, day program.

Cobb said Lori’s Roadhouse will provide guests with a select, family-friendly menu for the day. So, nothing on the menu is over $15.

“We have several charity events that we do at LRH throughout the year, and one of them is Autism Rocks. It will be our second year hosting that event,” said Tyler Wogenstahl, co-owner of Lori’s Roadhouse. “It’s a great event. We raise money for an amazing charity, and we love to give back to the community any way we can.”

“We’ve made a splash in Greater Cincinnati, and we’ve been able to do some really cool events from Bengals play-offs watch parties to different charity events like Autism Rocks where we can have the Cincinnati Reds come down. So, we like to think we’re able to bring some of the best that Greater Cincinnati has to offer to Butler County,” he said.

“Giving back is one of the key values at Lori’s Roadhouse, and it’s great to see our guests get behind this and pack out the venue to support a great cause,” said Carly Adams, marketing manager at Lori’s Roadhouse.

Autism Rocks raised $78,000 last year and 1,500 attendees turned out throughout the course of the event.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Ken Anderson Alliance, which offers Live, Work, and Engage opportunities for adults with disabilities. There will also be a silent auction at the event. (Guests can text 76278 and enter AutismRocks14 to bid on silent auction items. The silent auction will go live on Thurs., Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.) For more information, contact Pam at (513) 255-6621, or visit www.kenandersonalliance.org.

Ken Anderson, former quarterback and Bengals player, started the nonprofit in 2014 to create Live, Work, and Engage opportunities for adults with disabilities. Through a variety of programs, participants are given diverse opportunities, which foster independence and growth.

Dave Kahle founded Autism Rocks for his son, Parker, who was diagnosed with Pervasive Developmental Disorder — which is listed on the autism spectrum as one of the five forms of autism. Parker will turn 18 this year.

About six years ago. Anderson and Kahle joined forces to present Autism Rocks.

How to go

What: Autism Rocks

Where: Lori’s Roadhouse 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Dr., Suite B in West Chester Twp.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $25 for adults and $15 for youth ages 13 and younger. Tickets are available online in advance, or at the door the day of the event.

More info: Go to www.lrhlive.com or www.kenandersonalliance.org. All ages welcome.