Bunbury Music Festival cancelled for 2022 due to pandemic, supply chain issues

“Due to a variety of circumstances (and) complications resulting from the pandemic these last two years, it has been very difficult to get a small music festival off the ground,” the tweet said. “As a result we are regretfully canceling Bunbury for 2022. We are hopeful that we’ll be able to get Bunbury up and dancing again, but at the time we are afraid we are unable to bring you the festival you deserve.”

Launched in 2012, the Bunbury Music Festival took place at Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove off the Ohio River.