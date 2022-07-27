Butler County man opens DQ Grill and Chill location in Fairfield

After opening his first DQ Grill and Chill location in Liberty Twp. four years ago, Nirav Patel has added another Butler County location to his portfolio.
His Fairfield location, 5841 Dixie Highway, opened Saturday, and Patel reports sales have been “very strong” in the first few days. The Fairfield DQ Grill and Chill is a 2,300-square-foot, standalone building that features a drive-through.
He has hired 55 employees and is looking for more, he said. Finding enough employees to operate a restaurant that’s open 12 hours a day, seven days a week is “a definite challenge,” he said.
“People really don’t want to work,” he said. “I don’t know how they get money.”
Patel, 35, who lives in Liberty Twp., received his master’s degree from Stevens Institute of Technology, then worked in the pharmaceutical industry. That work, and the money he earned, allowed him to open a Subway restaurant in New Richmond, Ohio.
He has sold that Subway and is concentrating on the Dairy Queen franchise.
“I’ve always had a desire to become an entrepreneur and restaurant ownership with Dairy Queen provided just that, while allowing me to still play an active role within my local community,” he said.
There are more than 6,800 Dairy Queen restaurants in the United States, Canada and 27 other countries, according to Dairy Queen.
HOW TO GO:
WHAT: DQ Grill & Chill
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday
WHERE: 5841 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
