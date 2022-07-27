Butler County man opens DQ Grill and Chill location in Fairfield

He has sold that Subway and is concentrating on the Dairy Queen franchise.

“I’ve always had a desire to become an entrepreneur and restaurant ownership with Dairy Queen provided just that, while allowing me to still play an active role within my local community,” he said.

There are more than 6,800 Dairy Queen restaurants in the United States, Canada and 27 other countries, according to Dairy Queen.

HOW TO GO:

WHAT: DQ Grill & Chill

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday

WHERE: 5841 Dixie Highway, Fairfield