Butler County organizations get grants from Ohio Arts Council

Nine Butler County organizations received more than $170,300 from the Ohio Arts Council to continue funding arts programming.

The funding received was part of a historic amount of funds awarded by the Ohio Arts Council board, where $21.8 million in grant money was awarded to more than 750 organizations. More than 900 grants were issued ― 163 in southwest Ohio, which included 12 in Butler County ― and many, such as Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, received multiple grants.

Receiving an Ohio Arts Council grant is “a huge seal of approval” for any arts organization, said Heidi Schiller, executive director for the Oxford Community Arts Center.

“The support we get from the Ohio Arts Council cannot be overstated,” she said. They’ll submit a new application to the OAC in April for a new renewable grant, and “that will make or break us for the next four years. That’s how critical these applications are. If we don’t get it, we don’t get it for four years.”

The OAC grant represents about 12 to 13% of the Oxford CAC’s annual budget.

This historic level of OAC funding statewide marks significant progress in the organization’s ongoing commitment to directly fund arts programming in all 88 Ohio counties, which has been a commitment for the past eight fiscal years, according to the council.

The grants follow the recent passage of the state’s 2024-2025 operating budget, which included a record-setting $51 million-plus state appropriation for the OAC over the next two years.

“Ohio’s arts and culture sector is poised for a strong future as we continue to work together for a full recovery of in-person arts programming, an expansion of arts education to combat pandemic-related learning loss, and restoration and growth of career opportunities for arts professionals,” said Ohio Arts Council Executive Director Donna Collins.

The grants are to be invested in one of several ways: into operating support for organizations; arts and cultural projects for newer organizations (ArtSTART); innovative arts projects (ArtsNEXT); artistic apprenticeships; and arts educational programming. In addition to Oxford CAC’s $19,730 OAC grant for this coming year, other Butler County organizations received:

The city of Fairfield was awarded $10,409 for operating support;

Fitton Center for Creative Arts was awarded $40,874 for operating support;

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum was awarded three grants totaling $34,518 for operating support and the ArtSTART and ArtsNEXT programs;

Anupama Mirle was awarded $3,621 for an arts apprenticeship;

Nritya Arapana School of Indian Classical Dance was awarded $6,000 for operating support;

Art Central Foundation was awarded $6,542 for operating support;

INNOVAtheatre was awarded $4,291 in ArtSTART funding;

Middletown Fine Arts Center was awarded $20,003 for operating support; and

Performing Arts Series/Miami University was awarded $24,320 for operating support.

Fitton Center Executive Director Ian Mackenzie-Thurley said the OAC is one of four principal funders for his organization, which also includes ArtsWave in Cincinnati, the Hamilton Community Foundation, and the city of Hamilton. The Fitton Center has been supported by the OAC for the better part of three decades, Mackenzie-Thurley said.

“We have a long and strong partnership with the Ohio Arts Council,” he said. “They are very engaged with the Fitton Center, they’re very engaged with Butler County and southwest Ohio. They know exactly what’s going on down here.”

The OAC funds will support the various performances, shows, and artists at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, said Parks and Recreation Director Mandi Brock. In addition to “enhancing the cultural and recreational opportunities of the community,” the OAC funds also helps the city’s Community Arts Center partner with various local organizations “to provide artistic opportunities to all.”

While Oxford will need to apply again in April for its next four-year grant, this year’s grant for the Art Central Foundation in Middletown is the first year of its renewable four-year grant. Sue Wittman, executive director for ACF, said it “was a big win” for the renewable grant and was a renewable four-year grant.”

While Wittman said it was “awesome” to see three arts organizations in Middletown receive OAC funding, she said it “is fantastic” to see Butler County organizations receiving more than $170,000 for the arts.

“There’s so much going on in Butler County,” she said.