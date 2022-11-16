Butler County’s first Costco opens to eager shoppers in line early

The opening has ramifications far beyond shoppers filling their carts with goods.

The store is the anchor for the $139 million, mixed-use Freedom Point project now taking shape around the store at the border of Liberty and West Chester townships near the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 exchange.

Today’s opening coincides with Tuesday’s closing of the next closest Costco in northern Hamilton County’s Springdale.

The Costco grounds also include a store-operated, 12-pump, 24 hose gas station operating across the store’s large parking lot.

The surrounding 88-acre mixed use development, which is the second most expensive in Liberty Twp. history after the nearby Liberty Center, also includes a recently opened and new SR 129 highway interchange connector with Interstate 75.

“With 153,000 vehicles a day traveling on I-75 through Liberty and West Chester townships, this location will be a regional draw and the economic impact will be a game changer for Liberty,” Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance, told the Journal-News.

“Costco is the catalyst for future business opportunities at Freedom Pointe and beyond,” Hinson said.