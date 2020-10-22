CARES Act grants available for Centerville nonprofits hit by COVID-19

CENTERVILLE - The city is offering qualifying nonprofits grants funded through the CARES Act, which assists with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Grants will go to Centerville 501(c)(3) organizations that are registered with the state and the Internal Revenue Service, according to the city.
They also must also be registered as a charitable organization in good standing with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
“There are many committed, generous nonprofits in the city of Centerville who offer help to thousands. It is time we offer help to those nonprofits as well,” Centerville Councilwoman Belinda Kenley said in a statement released by the city.
Eligible organizations are social and family service providers focusing on access to food, domestic violence supportive services, substance abuse, services benefiting senior citizens and foreclosure prevention, according to the city.
Applicants must demonstrate and document that they incurred increased costs due to the COVID-19 public health emergency from March 15 to Oct. 31, 2020.