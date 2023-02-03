Cassano’s Pizza plans new building in Springfield

Cassano’s Pizza King plans to build a new restaurant on Springfield’s east side not far from an existing store that is in a plaza, according to permits filed with the city.
The new restaurant will be a freestanding property built at 2018 E. Main St., which is on the opposite side of the street from and about a block west of an existing Cassano’s at 2133 E. Main St. near Tim Horton’s. The current East Main location will close when the new store is ready.
CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III said he does not have a firm timeline for construction yet.
The company is working on a Huber Heights location, and the Springfield location would be next. A new store here could open as early as September or October, or it could be next year, Cassano said.
He said the new restaurant will offer a modern design with more glass on the front.
“This will be fresh on the outside,” Cassano said. “It’s a new look that I have been working with.”
The Dayton-based Cassano’s has three additional Springfield locations, including two free-standing buildings on Limestone Street. One is at 1718 N. Limestone St., and the other at 2123 S. Limestone St., which was built in 2019.
The fourth Springfield Cassano’s is at 901 N. Bechtle Ave., also constructed in the last four years.
“Springfield’s been very good to us,” Cassano said.
The addition of pickup windows has allowed Cassano’s to better serve customers, he said.
Cassano’s has been in business for nearly 70 years and has 33 locations across the Dayton-area. For more information, visit www.cassanos.com.
