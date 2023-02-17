Cedar Fair, BGSU partner to offer ‘Resort and Attraction Management’ degree

Students who attend will complete general education requirements at BGSU or any other 2- and 4-year accredited college. The third and fourth years will be spent living and working at the new Sandusky facility.

“Led by BGSU faculty, the classroom curriculum is a combination of management-focused content as well as guest lecturers from industry leaders. These professionals provide insights and knowledge to supplement textbook theory and share real-world application and context,” Cedar Fair said.

Students will have the opportunity to fulfill two paid co-op experiences at Cedar Fair parks throughout the U.S. The experiences will include certifications and networking with Cedar Fair management.

“Additional professional development will be offered with a focus on preparing students for full-time employment opportunities upon graduation,” Cedar Fair said.

For more details go online to cedarfair.com/partner/bgsu-raam.

Cedar Fair announced this week its earnings in 2022 proved to set a record for the company. It reported having strong cash flows and returns for investors.

““We achieved the highest levels of revenues, net income and Adjusted EBITDA(1) in Cedar Fair’s history, and returned approximately $220 million of capital to unitholders in 2022, through the reinstatement of our quarterly cash distributions and the implementation of a new unit buyback program,” said Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman.