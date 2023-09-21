Champions Center to host Tough Enough to Wear Pink horse show

More than 500 equestrians will come to Springfield today to help support those fighting cancer.

The Champions Center’s 17th annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink Horse Show will be held through Sunday.

“The Champions Center Arena is a proud host of the legacy show and looks forward to its return every fall,” said Kathy Lloyd, events coordinator at the Champions Center. “We feel extremely honored to be a part of such an amazing event. Everyone who attends, participates and volunteers most likely has been affected by cancer in some way or another, and this worthy event is an opportunity for us a community to give back.”

The show will feature more than 100 classes for riders to compete in and feature all of the horse show staples such as showmanship, halter, Western pleasure, horsemanship, hunter under saddle, equitation and recently added ranch classes.

Some featured classes include the “Survivors Walk Trot,” which is open for any type of cancer survivor, and the “Loni Grice Memorial Walk Trot,” which is a tribute class for anyone who has lost a loved one in their battle against cancer.

The vendors include several tack stores, leather goods, specialty clothing, equine specialists and custom-made cups, as well as food and drink vendors.

During the year, the committee travels the nation and sells raffle tickets for three major items — a donated three-horse trailer, a cricket donated by Lakota Trailers of Ohio, and a training saddle donated by Osborne Tack. These items will be awarded Saturday, along with a silent auction.

Last year, the show brought in more than $90,000 to help cancer patients. The horse show organization has donated more than three quarters of $1 million to help those suffering.

Admission and parking is free. Attendees are asked to wear pink.

For more information, visit the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Horse Show” Facebook page or www.tetwphs.com.