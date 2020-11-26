Chance for snow next week with accumulation possible

The Miami Valley could see snowflakes next week with a chance of the season’s first widespread snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.
While it isn’t clear how much snow the region could get, wetter and colder weather forecasted for Monday into Tuesday could result in flakes sticking to the ground.
[510 AM] A quiet Thanksgiving day and weekend is in store for the area with clouds today slowly giving way to sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures turn colder with rain mixing with or changing to snow early next week. pic.twitter.com/kNjAMjeKgn— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 26, 2020
The NWS noted that at this time its too early to where and how much snow with fall.
“Accumulating snow is possible, but confidence remains low on amounts and changeover timing in any particular area,” read a forecast by the weather service.
Earlier this year the Farmers’ Almanac predicted a cold and flaky winter for Ohio. While winter isn’t here yet —the season starts Dec. 21 — earlier this month the region saw unseasonably high temperatures in the middle to low 70s, and even set record highs a few days.
The Miami Valley is expected to close out this week with high temperatures in the mid-50s on Friday and high 40s Saturday. Clouds should breakup on Friday with skies clearing on Saturday.