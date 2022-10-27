Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Springfield in late winter

Explore TV production shot in Springfield will air on ABC in December

Many residents in Clark County expressed excitement about the city’s new addition, although there are some concerns regarding the traffic in that area.

“I’m excited to see their fast and friendly customer service that is typically unparalleled,” Josh Nicewaner said via Facebook. “And they’re not afraid to invest in having enough staff. I think many places miss out on dollars when they pinch the pennies. Staff for the business you want and pay the staff well; the rest will fall into place.”

One resident credits the Chick-fil-A food options.

“I am gluten-free due to an autoimmune disease. They cater to the gluten free community. It’ll be nice to have another choice for fast food,” said Arena Garland.

Dee Gehring Wichner shared her concern, saying: “I’m hoping Bechtle can handle the traffic once it does open.”

“It can’t and won’t... This was a terrible oversight that will be regrettable,” said Aaron Hall in response.

The location is now hiring for several positions, according to hiring websites and social media accounts.

Many of the residents credit their liking the chicken chain because of the customer service, efficiency, experience, menu choices and food quality.

“I am super excited to have them come to Springfield! I work in the city and this will be a great new option for lunch,” said Paige Kelly. “It will be nice to not have to leave town to get it. Great addition to the community!”

“They have high-quality ingredients and products, and real ingredients, not fake or processed chicken. Hands down excellent customer service. They might be one of the most efficient companies out there. Their commitment to their employees and communities is excellent,” Heather Stephens Davis said.

The chain has come under fire from the LGBTQ community and its supporters for CEO Dan Cathy’s past comments and donations to groups opposing same-sex marriage.

The opening of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Springfield follows news of other food businesses in the Springfield area.

Rax opened in the former Ranchers Roast Beef shop at 2353 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in Park Layne, a Skyline Chili restaurant is slated to open on Goodwin Avenue within months, the Bullpen Sports Bar opened last week in the former space of The Fountain on Main, and Charlo’s Provisions and Eatery opened in July.

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said new restaurant openings generate a positive effect on the community, and it’s exciting there are more dining options on the horizon.

“Springfield is experiencing an upward momentum in terms of economic development and beyond. We think that some of these new businesses recognize that value, and we’re happy to have them,” he said.

“Economic growth has a positive ripple effect across the entire community. With these new dining options, we see more jobs and more choices for consumers. Those factors build on the strength of our community as we move forward together,” Heck said.

Resident Lindsey Becker also mentioned the job growth with the new restaurant.

“They have amazing corporate purpose that truly benefits their employees. The food is delicious, customer service is supreme, and it brings more jobs to our community,” she said.

The city of Springfield approved a building permit for the restaurant, but a sale has not been recorded yet regarding the location, according to the Clark County Auditor’s website.

Chick-fil-A has several locations in the Dayton area, including in Beavercreek, Centerville, Huber Heights and Kettering. There also is a Chick-fil-A at Cedarville University.