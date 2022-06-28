Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Springfield

The potential for a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Springfield follows the news of several other state and national fast-food chains looking at the Springfield area. A Skyline Chili restaurant is slated to open on Goodwin Avenue this year and a Raising Cane’s opened a location at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Albemarle Road last year.

Springfield City Manager Heck said that new restaurants coming to the area represent a positive development. It can also be tied to other economic development efforts in the city, he said.

“I think a lot of retailers look at roof tops. I think people are seeing increased housing options in our community and that is catching the eye of developers and that is leading to these additional investments in our community,” he added.