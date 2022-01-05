Lebanon’s Christmas for Tots program had successful year

Lebanon’s Christmas for Tots program enjoyed another successful year of “Keeping the Spirit of Christmas in Lebanon.” Their goal of providing toys to children in need in the Lebanon community was fulfilled by helping over 550 children with new gifts for Christmas.
The success of this organization is dependent upon the support they receive from the Lebanon community and the many volunteers who offer their time on the toy distribution day. Toy and monetary donations were received from businesses, area churches, private citizens, service clubs and civic organizations.
This worthy program has been a part of the community for over 53 years.
