Cincinnati Metro, Molson Coors team up to offer free rides to Bengals fans

“Football season is a time for friends and families to come together, cheer on their favorite team and celebrate. And we want everyone who is participating in game day activities to do so in a safe, responsible way,” said Tami Garrison, community affairs director for Molson Coors. “Our Free Rides program is a great way for fans to participate in the fun without having to worry about their means of transportation home.”

“We are proud to partner with Molson Coors to provide our community with a free and efficient transportation option for game day,” said Darryl Haley, CEO and general manager, Metro. “This partnership helps us to further our mission of improving the quality of life for our riders by removing the economic barrier of transportation.”