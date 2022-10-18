Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center renovation plan unveiled, could cost $200M

Leeper said the hope is they can expand the convention center east over Elm Street and create an “exciting” outdoor space.

Also included in the renderings were plans for an 800-room convention hotel that would be placed in a parking lot across the street.



He called the plan for the expansion “a bold vision that’s going to be an expensive vision.”

How they would pay for the changes is still in question. Leeper said they would want to change how the current hotel tax in the city and county is used to help with costs. The budget and finance committee voted to use $7 million in carryover funds to move the project forward. The full council will vote on it Wednesday.

3CDC said it hopes to start construction sometime in the summer.

