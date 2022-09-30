Circus act featured in ‘The Greatest Showman’ movie to perform in Fairfield this weekend

FAIRFIELD — The Great DuBois delivers everything audiences love about the circus — Juggling, hula hoops, contortion, circus stunts, and magic mixed with comedy and much more.
“The Great DuBois is a two-person circus show. They were featured in Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Greatest Showman’ and they’ve been all over, and they’ve performed with ‘Britney Spears World Circus Tour,’ but they’re coming here to Fairfield,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation.
“The Great DeBois” performs at 8 p.m. Saturday.
“Fairfield Community Arts Center is a beautiful facility right here in Fairfield. We’ve got free parking. You can make a whole night of it. We have the DORA District here. You can come to dinner, have a drink, and come over and keep your night going on a Friday or Saturday night. It’s just a great opportunity to really feel like you’re in a big city without having to leave the comforts of Fairfield,” Sheldrick said.
This fast-paced, high-energy, two-person circus show will feature the award-winning combination of Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy, who have five generations of circus performing between them. The duo has performed countless shows in theaters, at universities, on cruise ships, and at fairs and festivals all over the world.
The Great DuBois has an impressive list of credits, including the Tony Award-winning “Pippin” on Broadway, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Late Night with David Letterman,” to name a few.
The fall line-up at Fairfield Community Arts Center will also include Karen Waldrup, an internationally known country soul singer, on Oct. 15 and Bourbon, Blues & Brews will present Scotty Bratcher on Nov. 4.
How to go
What: The Great DuBois
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield
Cost: Tickets are $36. Call (513) 867-5348, visit www.fairfieldoh.gov/tickets, or stop the FCAC to purchase.
