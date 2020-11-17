City of Dayton to distribute masks to families in need tomorrow, Thursday and Friday

Households can receive up to 10 masks at drive-through events held at Kettering Field softball complex at 444 North Bend Boulevard, the release said.

Masks will be distributed tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.