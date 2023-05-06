X

Clark County alpaca farm to host first family fun day

9 hours ago

A local alpaca farm will soon host a family fun day.

Holdfast Alpaca Farms will host its first spring fling event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at 12026 Lower Valley Pike in Medway.

The day will include feeding alpacas, touring the cria (baby alpaca) nursery, which includes meeting the farm’s seventh new addition, face painting and eating homemade ice cream.

The cria will be getting their first haircuts, and there will be hourly demonstrations of alpaca shearing and fleece skirting and noodling.

Guests can also visit the Holdfast Hilty Farm Store for fleece, yarn, clothing and more, where local artisans will also demonstrate fleece crafting, including dyeing, spinning, weaving and felting.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated to continue to be free in the future.

For more information, visit www.hiltyfarms.com, hiltyfarms on Facebook or call 937-878-1111.

Since starting in 2017, the farm has grown its herd of huacaya alpacas to more than 50 animals. Members of the heard have won multiple champion and reserve champion banners in halter and fleece shows, and received the AOA 2020 Classic Breeder Cup. The spring babies also participate in 4-H, the Clark County Camelid Club, at the fairgrounds in the summers.

