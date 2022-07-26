dayton logo
Clark County couple married 75 years celebrated at Golden Wedding Party at county fair

Rebekah Hardacre, the 2022 Clark County Fair Queen, pins a yellow rose on John Brown as he and his wife, Anna May, are crowned the King and Queen of the Golden Wedding Party Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The Browns have been married for 75 years. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

CLARK COUNTY
1 hour ago

The annual Golden Wedding Party at the Clark County Fair was held Tuesday for couples celebrating 50-plus years of marriage.

The party started around 10:30 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts building, which was a new location for this year.

Couples celebrating 50-plus years of marriage, as well as returning couples, were invited to the party. It included cake and ice cream, live music from the Champion City Trio of Dean Simms, Par Toliver and Annette Turner and a photographer to capture keepsake photos.

ExploreWittenberg’s new library director brings ‘right combination of skills.’

John and Anna May Brown were crowned the king and queen of the Golden Wedding Party. They have been married for 75 years, and say they met because of a motorcycle.

“We met from a motorcycle,” John said. “She thought I was somebody else. I promised her a ride and I had a brand new Harley. She stopped me and said, ‘Oh, I thought you were somebody else.’ And I said, ‘I’ll take you for a ride.’”

As for the secret to being married for so many years, Anna May said to “just enjoy one another, all the time.”

“Enjoy what he’s doing, he always enjoys what I would do... He would help me with my flower arranging, artwork and things, and I would polish his cars and his motorcycles,” she said.

ExploreBingo, yoga among events happening this week in Clark, Champaign counties

The event is hosted by United Senior Services. Maureen Fagans, executive director and CEO of USS, said they are grateful to be able to have the event return to in-person this year.

“We’re excited to continue this sentimental tradition of honoring couples who have contributed significantly to family and community and help make up the heart of Clark County,” she said previously.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

