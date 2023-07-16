Clark County Fair returns this week with changes, familiar favorites

The Clark County Fair runs eight days, draws about 80,000 people and this year blends new events with familiar favorites.

The 2023 edition of the fair — featuring traditional food favorites like the famous pork chops and midway rides — launches Friday, July 21, and will run until July 28.

Popular entertainment events returning include the sea lion show, Eli the Magician and tractor pulls. This year also features new events, including a show with acrobats on pogo sticks called the Xpogo show, bull riding, Dunk-a-Deputy and a blood drive.

Junior Fair and open class exhibits and contests are planned throughout the fair. The grounds were improved with a significant expansion of the cattle barn, and work on the sheep bar, and insulation on the Youth Building ceiling that will help with noise.

>> $1 million county fair office completed in time for start of Clark County Fair

Some music acts featured in the Big Tent will perform at 7 p.m. rather than the previous 8 p.m. showtime. Kate Hastings will perform on Saturday.

On Tuesday at 7 p.m., the review of 4-H winners will be announced in the Big Tent.

Last year’s new rule requiring those who are 17 years old and younger be accompanied by an adult will continue for this year’s fair. Organizers said the rule was established to improve safety after trouble with teens and violence on the grounds in 2021.

In terms of safety, an additional 100 new LED lights were added; a fence now separates the parking lot from the rest of the fair; a one-direction parking lot offers one way in and one way out; and security will be stationed at Gate A1 and the exit off Laybourne.

With the parking changes, many people were concerned about handicap parking but there is more handicap parking than ever, said Clark County Fairgrounds Director Dean Blair. Handicap parking for general admission is along the black chain-link fence, close to the walk-in entrance at Gate 5.

Along with the parking changes, golf carts and shuttles have also changed; the shuttles no longer will take fairgoers inside the fair itself.

“In an effort to be safer and make a difference, we have focused shuttles on just the parking lot,” said Blair, “By walking into the fair, it eliminates the situation where people hide in trunks or the car interior, making it a safer environment having to walk into the entrance to the fair.”

If there are enough volunteers, there also will be one shuttle inside the fairgrounds, taking people to the CTC shelter house to the entry at Gate 5, said Blair. As always, mobility scooters are allowed and encouraged for those in need.

Blair anticipates the same turnout as last year’s fair, which he said was about 83,000 people.

Prices have remained the same, with admission $6 for everyone except for kids 5 and under, who are admitted free.

Those who wish to ride midway rides will pay: individual tickets are $1.50 each, and all-day wrist band is $18.

The fair opens at 8 a.m. daily with the rides and food opening at noon. Tickets will stop being sold at 9 p.m., and the fair will close at 10 p.m. each day.

The Pit entrance accepts credit cards, but the main entrance at Gate 5 accepts cash. There is an ATM at the entrance and throughout the fair.

For a full schedule of events, visit their website at clarkcoag.com