Clark County library providing translation, patron advocate services

The Clark County Public Library is now providing interpreting and translation services, as well as a patron advocate.

“We’re very excited that the library can now offer these valuable resources to the community. It’s just another way we are expanding our offerings to better serve the public,” said Allison Peck, public relations manager.

The new interpreter, Rinaldi Dessalines, is fluent in multiple languages such as English, French, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

“We are very excited that we were able to find someone like Rinaldi ... We recognized the need to assist our patrons still learning English and trust that having Rinaldi on board will go a long way toward helping those that want to utilize the many services that the library offers,” said library director Bill Martino.

Explore New Springfield car wash to open in December

Peck said before this service, they tried to accommodate those needed by using Google translate, but “realized that this wasn’t a perfect solution.”

Dessalines will be available at several library branches throughout the week — Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southgate Branch, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Branch and from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Southgate Branch, Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the main Library (in the Reference area), Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Branch and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Southgate Branch, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the main Library.

Along with the interpreter services, the library will also have available a new patron advocate, Katie Miller, who will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the main library.

“Katie is the first patron advocate that we’ve had on staff. We’re hopeful that she will be able to connect those patrons that may need additional community resources or help to avenues of benefit to them,” Peck said.

Miller said it “feels incredible” to the the first patron advocate, and thinks patrons will use the service.

“Being part of a truly ground-breaking experience that will positively impact our community is an absolute honor. I am beyond thrilled to be part of this collaborative effort to provide better accessibility to services for everyone in Clark County,” she said.

Miller will offer case management services, direction to community resources, help filling out applications, and more. She can be reached at 937-471-0371.