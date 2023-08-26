Clark County library unveils new high-tech sound booth

The Clark County Public Library has unveiled a professional-level sound booth for residents.

The WhisperRoom Audio Booth, located at the main library, is a double-walled isolation enclosure used for several things such as practice space for amateur and professional musicians, a vocal booth, making audio recordings for things like podcasts and voice-over work, and video projects.

The booth includes components that are already hooked up and ready to use, including a Blue Yeti microphone, two sets of Sennheiser HD 206 headphones, and a 24″ iMac computer, which is loaded with GarageBand, iMovie, Audacity, and OBS Studio for recording and editing audio and video.

“We tried to keep the set-up simple so someone without much audio recording experience would be able to walk in, get started on a project, and not be overwhelmed by a lot of unfamiliar technology,” said Amanda Bechtel, library associate in reference. “We are very excited to have the opportunity to provide a space that our patrons can use to express their creativity.”

The booth itself cost around $25,000, with the computer and other audio equipment and furniture costing $2,500.

The library decided to add this feature because they are looking to expand “non-traditional” offerings to patrons.

“With the popularity of podcasts and more people wanting a space to produce video content, we felt that this would be a nice addition to the library,” said public relations manager Allison Peck.

Those interested in using the WhisperRoom can sign out use of the space for a two-hour session by visiting the Reference Desk. Sign outs are for those with a card and/or library account in good standing, and on a first-come, first-served basis with guidelines for those 18 and older, 14-17 and under 13. Children under age 5 are not allowed in the room.

For more information, visit www.ccplohio.org.