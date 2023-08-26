Clark County library unveils new high-tech sound booth

News
By
10 hours ago
X

The Clark County Public Library has unveiled a professional-level sound booth for residents.

The WhisperRoom Audio Booth, located at the main library, is a double-walled isolation enclosure used for several things such as practice space for amateur and professional musicians, a vocal booth, making audio recordings for things like podcasts and voice-over work, and video projects.

The booth includes components that are already hooked up and ready to use, including a Blue Yeti microphone, two sets of Sennheiser HD 206 headphones, and a 24″ iMac computer, which is loaded with GarageBand, iMovie, Audacity, and OBS Studio for recording and editing audio and video.

Explore‘A tragic incident.’ Student killed, dozens more hurt as Northwestern school bus struck, overturns

“We tried to keep the set-up simple so someone without much audio recording experience would be able to walk in, get started on a project, and not be overwhelmed by a lot of unfamiliar technology,” said Amanda Bechtel, library associate in reference. “We are very excited to have the opportunity to provide a space that our patrons can use to express their creativity.”

The booth itself cost around $25,000, with the computer and other audio equipment and furniture costing $2,500.

The library decided to add this feature because they are looking to expand “non-traditional” offerings to patrons.

ExploreKenton Ridge community celebrates new school as ‘a beacon of hope for our children’

“With the popularity of podcasts and more people wanting a space to produce video content, we felt that this would be a nice addition to the library,” said public relations manager Allison Peck.

Those interested in using the WhisperRoom can sign out use of the space for a two-hour session by visiting the Reference Desk. Sign outs are for those with a card and/or library account in good standing, and on a first-come, first-served basis with guidelines for those 18 and older, 14-17 and under 13. Children under age 5 are not allowed in the room.

For more information, visit www.ccplohio.org.

In Other News
1
Community shows support as Northwestern students return to school after...
2
First Shake Shack in SW Ohio to open in Liberty Center
3
New ‘mega’ Bass Pro Shops store likely to open in 2024
4
Hops in the Hangar event this weekend to feature ‘AirKnocker’ beer from...
5
Former Ohio governor’s local, historic home a living monument

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top