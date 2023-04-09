Clark State establishes scholarship to honor fallen Clark County deputy

The Clark State College Foundation has established a scholarship fund in honor of fallen Clark County Sheriff’s deputy Matthew Yates and will soon host an event to raise money for it.
The Matthew Yates Memorial Scholarship is to honor his memory, and it will support the college’s cadets pursing a career in law enforcement.
Yates lost his life in service on July 24, 2022. He and his wife, Tracy, both graduated from the Clark State Peace Officer Academy.
“The college community mourns with the Yates’ family and recognizes that Matt was a proud Clark State graduate,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “We were unbelievably proud of him, as well. By establishing this scholarship, we honor his memory and his legacy as an outstanding officer of the law.”
Tracy Yates, Clark State’s director of workforce and business solutions, said many people reached out after her husband passed, wanting to make a contribution in honor of him.
To help raise funds for the scholarship, she organized a basketball tournament that will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Tecumseh High School, 9830 W. National Road in New Carlisle. The event is open to the public, and it will also include food and raffles.
“This basketball tournament was a way to honor what Matt loved to do in his free time, but also help incoming students who want to pursue a career in law enforcement,” Tracy Yates said. “We had 24 teams enter the tournament for a great cause. We would love for everyone to come and support the day, even if they are not playing.”
To make a donation to the scholarship, visit slate.clarkstate.edu/register/matthewyatesscholarship.
About the Author