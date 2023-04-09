Clark State establishes scholarship to honor fallen Clark County deputy

To help raise funds for the scholarship, she organized a basketball tournament that will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Tecumseh High School, 9830 W. National Road in New Carlisle. The event is open to the public, and it will also include food and raffles.

“This basketball tournament was a way to honor what Matt loved to do in his free time, but also help incoming students who want to pursue a career in law enforcement,” Tracy Yates said. “We had 24 teams enter the tournament for a great cause. We would love for everyone to come and support the day, even if they are not playing.”

To make a donation to the scholarship, visit slate.clarkstate.edu/register/matthewyatesscholarship.