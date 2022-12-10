Clark State students, local law enforcement team up for Shop with a Cop

The sheriff’s office has held this event for the past six years, and it’s funded by the Clark County Deputies FOP Lodge 209, according to Wendy Holt, grants and program manager for the sheriff’s office and criminal justice adjunct professor.

Each year, the sheriff’s office has fundraisers for staff in which they pay $25 to participate — such as No Shave events, allowing deputies to wear short sleeves or no ties — and the money raised is used for Shop with a Cop. Holt said community members also donate money for the event.

“This year, 17 families, with a total of 38 kids will be participating,” she said. “Each child is given $100 to spend. The items that the children purchase with their money are wrapped and sent home with them. Santa attends the event, and a light breakfast is provided to the families prior to their shopping experience.”