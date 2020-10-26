Cloudy weather, showers possible today

The skies today are expected to be cloudy and we may get some showers tonight, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. Showers are most likely to be between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Temperatures today will be cool, ranging from 53 degrees to 42 degrees. The skies are expected to be cloudy all day.
Tomorrow we may see more showers in the morning and early afternoon, particularly before 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Any rain is expected to be light. Temperatures will be cooler with an expected high of 52 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Light wind is expected tomorrow.
On Wednesday, the skies during the day are expected to be sunny, though there is a chance of showers after midnight. We will see highs around 60 degrees and lows around 46 degrees.