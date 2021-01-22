COhatch to open activity space in Springfield

COhatch The Market in Springfield is opening an activity space in the lower level of their building once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Patrick Williams, the operating partner, told the News-Sun that an activity space was in their original plan of renovating downtown Springfield’s historic Myers Market building, located at 101 S. Fountain Ave., but their plans were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That was always in the plan, but when Covid hit, since we opened up in the Covid environment, we slowed that way down and then the governor said we couldn’t open it up because there is no way to social distance,” Williams said.
The activity space will include a bocce ball court, dart lanes and a corn hole area. Williams said they will also have leagues for the community to join.
COhatch is also planning to add an “old-school arcade” to the lower level, he added.
COhatch The Market offers co-working and private office spaces, conference rooms, event spaces and bar/restaurant vendors all in one building. The company has locations in Cincinnati and Columbus.
Williams explained that all of the COhatch locations have some sort of activity space whether it is something small like air hockey or large like a climbing wall.
“Every location has that because we just feel as a co-working, private office organization we have a lot of folks that work a lot of hours and if they want to have a break, they just can walk downstairs and blow some steam off.”
The activity space will be open to their members and the public.
Williams said the lower level in COhatch The Market has additional space that they hope to utilize in the future.
For updates on when the activity space will open, search for COhatch Springfield on Facebook.