COhatch to open activity space in Springfield

COhatch The Market offers co-working and private office spaces, conference rooms, event spaces and bar/restaurant vendors all in one building. The company has locations in Cincinnati and Columbus.

Williams explained that all of the COhatch locations have some sort of activity space whether it is something small like air hockey or large like a climbing wall.

“Every location has that because we just feel as a co-working, private office organization we have a lot of folks that work a lot of hours and if they want to have a break, they just can walk downstairs and blow some steam off.”

The activity space will be open to their members and the public.

Williams said the lower level in COhatch The Market has additional space that they hope to utilize in the future.

For updates on when the activity space will open, search for COhatch Springfield on Facebook.