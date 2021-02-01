Cold air, high winds may make for treacherous morning commute

After a winter storm swept through the Miami Valley on Sunday, cold temperatures and high winds may make for a treacherous morning commute.
More showers are likely this morning and into the evening, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Today will be blustery, with winds up to 20 mph, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
The skies today are expected to be cloudy and temperatures will be cold, ranging from 30 degrees to 19 degrees, the NWS said. High winds will continue through the evening, reaching up to 18 mph. Any snow accumulation today will be between half an inch and an inch.
Tomorrow, the skies will be clearer, but temperatures will remain low. There is a chance of winds up to 15 mph tomorrow and we may see temperatures between 28 degrees and 18 degrees, the NWS said. The skies are expected to be mostly sunny through the day, though we may see some clouds in the evening.
On Wednesday, temperatures will stay cold, though the skies will be sunny. Highs will reach around 31 degrees, though lows may drop as low as 17 degrees. In the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy.