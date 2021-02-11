Cold, breezy today after snow ends; temperatures to plunge this weekend

Snow is ending this morning, but not before causing traffic issues on many local highways, and what is on the ground will not go away any time soon with a bitterly cold weekend expected.
Very cold temperatures are likely Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, which said to expect wind chills below zero or in the lower single digits.
First, today will be cloudy and breezy with a high around 25 degrees, although the wind will push wind chill values into the low teens.
Overnight clouds will decrease slightly, with temperatures falling to around 16 degrees. Winds will decrease slightly, but we will see some stronger gusts of wind as high as 20 mph. The wind will make temperatures feel like they are in the single digits for most of the night.
Friday will also be mostly cloudy with a high of around 28 degrees. Temperatures will fall to around 17 degrees overnight.
On Saturday, we will see a slight chance of snow starting just after dawn, which will rise to a chance of snow starting around noon. Snow chances will then slowly taper off, falling away by midnight.
Highs on Saturday will rise to around 26 degrees. Saturday night, though, temperatures will drop to a low of around 7 degrees, and wind will make it feel as low as minus two degrees before dawn.
Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high of 15 with an overnight low of 4 into Monday morning. Monday will bring the potential for snow with a high of 18.