Community Conversation tonight: What you need to know about coronavirus vaccines

“There is a lot of confusion and misinformation about the vaccines,” Robinson said. “We strive to provide factual information to community members so they can make sound health care decisions.”

Panelists will include:

Vicky Knisley-Henry, a health educator for Miami County Public Health.

Sheryl Harris Wynn, Greene County Public Health accreditation coordinator, planning chief for the pandemic response and vaccination planning team leader.

Greene County Public Health accreditation coordinator, planning chief for the pandemic response and vaccination planning team leader. Dr. Robert W. Frenck Jr., professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, director of the Gamble Center for Vaccine Research and the immunization program medical director of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Mamle Anim, chief medical officer for Five Rivers Health Centers.

Dr. Thomas Hirt, PriMED Centerville Family Practice physician.

They will be asked to discuss the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness, the protocol that will be used to distribute them and several other topics.

We want to ask your questions. Email your questions to Arobinson@DaytonDailyNews.com.