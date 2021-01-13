Community Conversations: Where do we stand with the coronavirus vaccine?

A month after the first coronavirus vaccine shipment arrived in Ohio, the state is beginning the second round of vaccinations while battling supply shortages and vaccine hesitancy.
As part of our commitment to keeping readers informed about the COVID-19 vaccine and evolving plans to distribute it, the Dayton Daily News will host its second hour-long virtual discussion on the vaccine streamed live on our Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 19. After Tuesday, the video will be available for playback on our Facebook page and our website. You can RSVP for the live Facebook event here.
The free event includes a panel of local experts and is hosted by Dayton Daily News Community Impact Editor Amelia Robinson, with assistance from Editor Jim Bebbington and reporter Jordan Laird.
Panelists will include:
- Fabrice Juin, project manager of the Montgomery County Office of Minority Health
- Vicky Knisley-Henry, a health educator for Miami County Public Health
- Dr. Robert W. Frenck Jr., professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, director of the Gamble Center for Vaccine Research and the immunization program medical director of the Ohio American Academy of Pediatrics
- Dr. Mamle Anim, chief medical officer for Five Rivers Health Centers
- Dr. Thomas Hirt, family practice physician at PriMED Centerville
Among other topics, the panelists will discuss the safety and efficacy of the two federally approved coronavirus vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech; how Ohio and Dayton-area institutions are working to speed up distribution and how those same institutions are educating the public on the vaccine.
“We know how our community is working hard to get clear information about the vaccine availability and safety and we hope our coverage and conversations like this help people get real answers on when the vaccine will be available to their family,” Bebbington said.