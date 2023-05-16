Coney Island in Cincinnati is adding land-based activities, including pickleball courts

Street curling is played exactly the way it sounds: Players slide heavy stones across a synthetic surface toward a target to score points.

Coney Island will also expand offerings available on the weekends. From noon to 6 p.m. each weekend, the park will host fowling and disc golf.

The activities join the park’s mini golf course as options for those looking for a break from the water park.

Coney Island has placed emphasis on its water park since it closed and sold all its fair-style rides in 2019 to focus on expanding activities around the Sunlite Pool, which will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in 2025. The pool is touted as the largest circulating swimming pool in the U.S.