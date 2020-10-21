Contest encourages kids to design mask that could be handed out to community

To enter, download the form and design template here. Contests can draw or paint on the template and scan or photograph their entry. Designs can also be completed using computer software programs. Designs should be submitted in a digital format, such as jpeg. The file and resolution size should be high, but not exceed 10 megabytes. Designs should not but submitted via photograph.

Public Health is accepting entries from Oct. 26 through Nov. 9. Entries should be submitted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 9. A parent or guardian must submit the entry forms and indicate that they and the contestant agree to the rules.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone and announced on social media.

Anyone with questions should call 937-225-5700.