Contest encourages kids to design mask that could be handed out to community

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery are asking for help creating a new mask design that will be reproduced and given out to the community.
The mask design contest aims to engage children in the battle against coronavirus while encouraging the public to wear masks.
“Young people in our community have faced many challenges during the pandemic," Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said. "This competition provides an exciting opportunity for students to display their creative talents and encourage our community to continue wearing face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The contest is open to kids ages 10 to 17 who live in Montgomery County.
Public Health will judge the designs and pick the winners in four age categories: 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-17. The winner in each age group will be awarded a Chromebook. The grand prize winner’s design will be recreated by a graphic artist and reproduced on masks given out to the community. They will also receive a Chromebook and a $100 gift card.
To enter, download the form and design template here. Contests can draw or paint on the template and scan or photograph their entry. Designs can also be completed using computer software programs. Designs should be submitted in a digital format, such as jpeg. The file and resolution size should be high, but not exceed 10 megabytes. Designs should not but submitted via photograph.
Public Health is accepting entries from Oct. 26 through Nov. 9. Entries should be submitted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 9. A parent or guardian must submit the entry forms and indicate that they and the contestant agree to the rules.
Winners will be notified by email and/or phone and announced on social media.
Anyone with questions should call 937-225-5700.