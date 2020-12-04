Coronavirus: 10,000 daily cases reported; 5,000 virus patients in Ohio hospitals

More than 10,000 daily cases of coronavirus were reported in Ohio Friday, making it the first time the state reported over 10,000 since Thanksgiving, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio’s Thanksgiving coronavirus data was published with numbers from last Friday, resulting in the state reporting more than 17,000 cases.
There have been more than 450,000 cases of the virus reported in Ohio throughout the pandemic, according to ODH.
Ohio still has not seen the full impact of travel and gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday, said Dr. Andy Thomas of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Most COVID-19 patients being to show symptoms three to 10 days after they’re first exposed. From there, it could take another seven to 10 days before they’d need to be hospitalized, he said.