Ohio nears 4,000 coronavirus deaths; total cases top 115,000

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 115,651 total cases of coronavirus and 3,986 deaths attributed to the virus in the state.
Just under 850 news cases were reported Monday, as well as eight deaths.
Hospitalizations increased by 59 for a total of 12,859. The state saw 10 ICU admissions reported Monday, bringing the total to 2,888.
Three Ohio state representatives — Nino Vitale of Urbana, John Becker of Union Twp., and Paul Zeltwanger of Mason — are co-sponsoring legislation to impeach Gov. Mike DeWine, according a new website, ImpeachDeWine.com.
“Living in fear, many have turned to drugs and yes, even suicide, to end or tolerate the unbearable pain inflicted by the governor upon their livelihoods, and the damage caused by his unraveling of the fabric of Ohio,” said Becker. “It is long past time to put an end to government gone wild.”
The governor’s office said that DeWine is “focused on saving lives during the pandemic.”
“He is focused on helping the economy and getting Ohioans back to work,” said DeWine Press Secretary Dan Tierney. “That is what he is focused on. Not this.”
On Friday evening, DeWine released guidelines for the performing arts, saying theaters would be able to open soon.
Under the guidelines, patrons, conductors, volunteers, directors, producers and employees must wear face masks at all times. Actors, dancers, musicians and other performers must wear masks when they are not rehearsing or performing.