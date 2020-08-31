Coronavirus: 123,157 total cases, 4,138 deaths reported in Ohio

Just under 900 new cases of coronavirus were reported Monday in Ohio, bringing the state’s total to 123,157 cases, according to the state health department.
There were 10 deaths reported in the last day for a total of 4,138.
According to the 21-day average, the state is seeing about 1,020 cases and 22 deaths reported each day.
Hospitalizations went up by 59 to 13,376. Seven ICU admissions were reported, bringing the total to 2,961, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
There have been 102,631 presumed recoveries in the state.