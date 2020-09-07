Coronavirus: 131,336 total cases, 4,276 deaths reported in Ohio

Starting tomorrow, parents, guardians and staff are encouraged to report confirmed cases of coronavirus cases to K-12 schools within a day of a positive diagnosis. Schools should have a reporting system set up for parents to allow them to notify the district of a case.

Beginning next week, schools will contact their local health departments every Tuesday with student and staff case data. The local health departments will then report the cases to the state, which will include the numbers on the ODH coronavirus dashboard every Thursday. The data will be broken up by school or school district and include a breakdown of staff, student, new and total cases.

Up to 6,000 fans will be allowed to attend Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns for four games scheduled in September and October, according to a variance from Gov. Mike DeWine.

No more than 1,500 spectators will be allowed in each side of the stadiums and all fans must wear a mask and use a designated entrance for their ticker.