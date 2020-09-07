Coronavirus: 131,336 total cases, 4,276 deaths reported in Ohio

More than 775 cases of coronavirus were reported Labor Day, bringing the total amount of cases in Ohio to 131,336, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The number was below the 21-day average of 1,061 cases reported each day.
Only one ICU admission was reported for a total of 3,034. Hospitalizations increased to 13,887 with 46 admissions reported.
Deaths were also slightly below the 21-day average of 21 with 17 reported. There have been 4,276 deaths in Ohio attributed to the virus.
Starting tomorrow, parents, guardians and staff are encouraged to report confirmed cases of coronavirus cases to K-12 schools within a day of a positive diagnosis. Schools should have a reporting system set up for parents to allow them to notify the district of a case.
Beginning next week, schools will contact their local health departments every Tuesday with student and staff case data. The local health departments will then report the cases to the state, which will include the numbers on the ODH coronavirus dashboard every Thursday. The data will be broken up by school or school district and include a breakdown of staff, student, new and total cases.
Up to 6,000 fans will be allowed to attend Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns for four games scheduled in September and October, according to a variance from Gov. Mike DeWine.
No more than 1,500 spectators will be allowed in each side of the stadiums and all fans must wear a mask and use a designated entrance for their ticker.