Ohio’s new coronavirus cases top 1,000 for first time in week

The ODH reported 76 hospitalizations and 15 ICU admissions Friday. There have been 15,127 hospitalizations and 3,243 ICU admissions in the state since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Aging announced that indoor visits at nursing homes and assisted living facilities can resume starting Oct. 12. Facilities will be required to keep logs of all visitors and will have a designated visitation area.

Two visitors are allowed per resident per visit and they must wear a mask. Visits will be limited to 30 minutes and should be scheduled in advanced.

Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy said it’s important to remember that just because indoor visits are allowed doesn’t mean people should be less cautious. Visitors should continue to wash their hands frequently, social distance and stay home if they are sick.