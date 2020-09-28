Coronavirus: 151,802 total cases, 4,746 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 151,802 total coronavirus cases and 4,746 deaths attributed to the virus in Ohio, according to the state health department.
Just under 1,000 cases were reported in the last day, close to the 21 days average of 975.
Only five new deaths were reported.
Hospitalizations increased to 15,307, with 91 reported Monday. Ten new ICU admissions brought the total to 3,261.
Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,865 cases in Ohioans younger than 18. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 236 hospitalizations and one death in the state’s children.