Coronavirus: 19 states make updated travel advisory, including Ohio, Kentucky

Nearly half of America’s states are on Ohio’s updated travel advisory, which recommends against visiting states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher.
Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania were among three of the 19 states listed by the Ohio Department of Health.
Two states on the advisory had a positivity rate of 50% or higher: Idaho (55%) and Alabama (50%).
ODH compiles the listed based on a seven-day rolling positivity rate using data from The COVID Tracking Project. The advisory is updated each Wednesday.
As of Jan. 6, Ohioans are advised to avoid travel to the following: Idaho (55%), Alabama (50%), Iowa (46.3%), Pennsylvania (42%), South Dakota (41%), Kansas (40%), Tennessee (25.3%), Arkansas (25%), Utah (24.1%), Mississippi (22%), Oklahoma (21%), Georgia (19%), Texas (18.2%), Kentucky (18.2%), Ohio (18%), Missouri (17%), South Carolina (17%), Arizona (17%) and Nevada (16.4%).
Due to reporting irregularities in New Jersey and Wyoming, ODH was not able to calculate a proper positivity rate.
The state health department also noted that many state are showing reporting anomalies due to recent holidays, prompting Ohioans to carefully consider if travel is necessary.
Anyone traveling to Ohio from a place with a positivity rate of 15% or higher is advised to quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.