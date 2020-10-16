Coronavirus: 2,000+ cases reported for third straight day in Ohio

In mid September, Ohio was averaging less than 1,000 cases reported each day. Currently, the 21-day daily case average is 1,386.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise and have nearly doubled in the last two weeks. On Oct. 3, there were 698 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals taking up 2.84% of bed. Today there are 1,084 patients representing 4.15% of hospital beds, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

DeWine noted on Thursdays that Ohio’s hospitals still have space and have not hit capacity so far.

Deaths increased by 16 for a total of 5,054. There were 86 hospitalizations reported, bringing the total to 16,910.