Ohio smashes coronavirus record with 4,229 new cases

Coronavirus patients account for 8.23% of southwest Ohio’s hospital beds, with non-COVID-19 account for 63.07% As of today, the region still has 28.7% of its hospital beds available.

Gov. Mike DeWine called for unity after the election ends and asked Ohioans to come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic as he voted Tuesday morning in Cedarville with his wife Fran.

“Tomorrow morning, when we wake up, it’s going to be the time to put this behind us, come together as Ohioans, come together as Americans, because today, unlike most election days, we are at war,” he said. “We face a common enemy. And that enemy does not care if we voted for the President Donald Trump, or former vice president Joe Biden."

Throughout October and into November, Ohio has continue to see coronavirus case and hospitalizations rise, setting and breaking multiple records.

The state’s positivity rate has also continued to climb with a seven-day average of 7% as of Sunday, the most recent day data was available. That day, the state’s daily positivity rate was at 8.4%

Ohio reported 25 additional ICU admissions Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,924.

Deaths increased by 33 on Tuesday for a total of 5,373.