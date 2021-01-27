Coronavirus: Curfew expected to change after hospitalizations remain under 3,500 for a week

Ohio has has fewer than 3,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the last two days, according to ODH.

In southwest Ohio, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients has remained under 900 for five straight days. As of Wednesday, 826 patients were hospitalized, 210 were in ICUs and 172 on ventilators.

After three consecutive days of reporting fewer than 5,000 daily cases of coronavirus in Ohio, the state added 5,366 on Wednesday, according to the state health department.

The number is still 1,000 cases below Ohio’s 21-day average of 6,451. Over the last two weeks, cases dropped from hovering around 6,000 and 7,000 cases a day to 4,000 and 5,000.

Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has reported 878,284 total cases.

The stated added 254 hospitalizations for a total of 45,530. ICU admissions increased by 21 for a total of 6,621.

Ohio has recorded 10,931 deaths attributed to coronavirus during the pandemic, including 75 reported on Wednesday.