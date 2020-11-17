X

Coronavirus: 7,079 daily cases, 312,443 total reported in Ohio

Public Health - Dayton Montgomery County hosted free pop-up coronavirus testing at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Monday, July 20, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER
Public Health - Dayton Montgomery County hosted free pop-up coronavirus testing at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Monday, July 20, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER

Local News | Updated 19 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio reported more than 7,000 daily case of coronavirus for the fourth day in a row, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The state has recorded 312,443 total cases, adding 7,079 Tuesday.

ExploreCoronavirus: Questions about lockdowns, restrictions loom ahead of DeWine update
ajc.com

Hospitalizations increased by 368, the second highest number the state has reported. The current high is 386 reported on Nov. 10.

Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has reported 22,846 hospitalizations and 4,250 ICU admissions.

ExploreCoronavirus: How many cases are reported in your ZIP code?

Cases and hospitalizations have continued to rise over the last month.

On Nov. 1, Ohio reported 3,303 daily cases. Less than two weeks later, Ohio tallied a record-high 8,071 cases.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.