Coronavirus: 7,892 daily cases reported as hospitalizations stay above 4,000 in Ohio

While the 219 hospitalizations recorded Monday were nearly 100 below the state’s 21-day average, COIVD-19 hospital patients stayed just above 4,000, according to ODH.

In southwest Ohio, hospitals had 1,127 coronavirus patients, with 272 in ICUs and 219 on ventilators.

COVID-19 patients have account for about 15.5% of the region’s hospital beds for the last three days. As of Monday, there are 2,370 (32.91%) hospital beds and 247 (21.65%) of ICU beds available.

Ohio has reported 6,188 ICU admissions to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, including 28 on Monday.

More details about Ohio’s next phase in vaccination efforts will be released later this week. Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that the state is asking local emergency management agencies and health departments to host press conference on Wednesday and Thursday to share how eligible residents can get the vaccine.

Phase 1B includes Ohioans 65 and older, those with severe medical issues and K-12 school staff.

The next phase will start with those 80 and older receiving the vaccine the week of Jan. 18. Vaccinations will expand to Ohioans 75 and older and people with severe medical conditions the following week, then those 70 and older and school staff the week of Feb. 1 and to those 65 and older the week of Feb. 8.

Vaccinations for Phase 1A will continue to take place as those in Phase 1B are added.

As of Monday, 304,976 people in Ohio have received their first coronavirus vaccination shot. Both Pfizer and Modern are two-shot vaccines.