Coronavirus: 8,071 daily cases reported in Ohio, nearly 1,000 more than previous record

“Our testing has increased but our cases have spiked dramatically—almost four times the amount of our testing increase,” he said.

From Oct. 10 through Nov. 10 cases increased by 266% while testing increased by 38%, according to the ODH.

Ohio also reported it’s second-highest number of hospitalizations Friday, 298. The highest is 386, reported on Tuesday. Throughout the pandemic, there have been 21,856 coronavirus hospitalizations recorded.

There are 2,981 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, slightly down from the 3,031 reported Thursday.

In southwest Ohio, hospitalizations continue to trend upward with 843 coronavirus patients account for 12.04% of the region’s hospital capacity. There are 1,798 hospital beds, or 25.68%, available in the region.

Deaths increased by 42 Friday for a total of 5,700. The state reported 21 ICU admissions, bringing the total to 4,164.

On Thursday, DeWine announced a new COVID-19 dashboard that shows how many cases have been reported in different ZIP codes. People can search data by all ZIP codes, county or individual ZIP codes.

Areas with less than five cases or with less than 100 residents will not be included to protect those individuals’ privacy. The dashboard will be updated every day at 2 p.m.