Coronavirus: 9,535 daily cases, 318 hospitalizations reported in Ohio

In southwest Ohio, coronavirus inpatients dropped for the fourth straight day, with 1,124 patients reported on Friday. It’s the region’s lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Christmas Eve.

Coronavirus patients account for 15.51% of hospital beds in the region, with 29.05% (2,105 beds) available.

ICUs in southwest Ohio had 274 coronavirus patients, filling 24.04% of beds. There are 213 (18.68%) beds open.

On Friday, Ohio added 34 ICU admissions attributed to the virus for a total of 6,126 admissions.

Eighty-two deaths were reported for a total of 9,544.

As of Friday, 248,600 people in Ohio have started coronavirus vaccinations. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require two shots.

More details about how the state will distribute vaccine for those eligible in Phase 1B will be released next week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, local emergency management agencies and health departments are expected to host press conferences sharing how vaccines will be distributed and where people can get them.