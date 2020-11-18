Area hospital selected to receive, distribute coronavirus vaccine

The first 10 locations to receive the vaccine are the following:

Region 1: Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital (Lucas County)

Region 2: Cleveland Clinic (Cuyahoga County) and Metro Health Medical Center (Cuyahoga County)

Region 3: Springfield Regional Medical Center (Clark County)

Region 4: Ohio State University Hospital (Franklin County) and OhioHealth Riverside Hospital (Franklin County)

Region 5: Aultman Hospital (Stark County)

Region 6: University of Cincinnati Medical Center (Hamilton County)

Region 7: OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital (Athens County)

Region 8: Genesis Hospital (Muskingum County)

Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases recommendations on how to use the vaccine, Springfield Regional Medical Center and the nine other locations will immediately begin to administer those who are able to receive it in the first stage.

Ohio will vaccinate nursing homes and other congregate care facility workers first, as well as health care workers and first responders.

Other locations are expected to receive the vaccine after final approval, DeWine said.