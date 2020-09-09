New coronavirus cases back in double digits at University of Dayton

Calling the outbreak a “a major threat to the public’s health and the well-being of our citizens,” the commissioner urged students to help slow the spread of the virus.

Gov. Mike DeWine and state health officials expressed concerns last week about a potential spike in cases following Labor Day weekend if Ohioans didn’t follow health guidelines.

The state’s cases jumped after the 4th of July holiday, with Ohio hitting a record-high number of daily cases at 1,733 on July 30 and averaging 1,300 new cases a day.

UD officials said Tuesday they were encouraged by the drop in daily cases.

“We have seen ebbs and flows in the data, and will continue to evaluate trends this week in consultation with public health and our panel of medical experts to determine whether to return to in-person instruction or continue virtual learning," the statement read. "We ask the entire campus community to continue to be diligent in following safety protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.”