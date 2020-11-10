Coronavirus: CDC releases guidelines for a safe Thanksgiving celebration

The CDC recommends keeping a celebration limited to those within your household. However, if you have travel plans for the holidays, the CDC recommends checking travel restrictions, getting a flu shot before you travel, wearing a mask in public settings and bringing extra supplies such as hand sanitizer and masks. However, staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus.

Masks, hand washing and social distancing are also important to avoid spreading the virus, the CDC said. If you are spending Thanksgiving with people outside your household, the CDC recommends wearing masks and sitting at least six feet apart from each other, which is important especially for those at higher risk of COVID-19, such as older adults and those with other medical conditions or weakened immune systems. Masks should be over the mouth and nose and fit snugly around the chin and at the sides of the face, the CDC said.